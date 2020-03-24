Left Menu
NHK TV: Abe to propose 1-year postponement for Olympics

  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:42 IST
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan's NHK public television reported Tuesday

Abe said a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

