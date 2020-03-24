Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletes relieved of stress, says IOA welcoming IOC decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:59 IST
Athletes relieved of stress, says IOA welcoming IOC decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday welcomed the IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country's athletes have been relieved of having to train during a global health crisis. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

"IOA welcomes the decision of IOC. Discussions were held by IOC with organisers and all stakeholders prior to this," IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta told PTI. "Soon after the lockdown is over, IOA would be holding meetings with athletes, federations, sponsors, etc. to revise plans. "This decision today, relieves our athletes of worries of having to train now during epidemic and perform their best in four months from now," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 16,000 people globally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey steps up aid to elderly, tightens curbs as virus toll rises

Turkeys government increased support for elderly people isolated at home and tightened restrictions on food shopping and travel on Tuesday after the countrys death toll from the coronavirus rose to 37. At the weekend, Turkey imposed a parti...

COVID-19: Politicians seek relief in loan repayments

Politicians cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded relief for customers paying equated monthly installments EMIs and on repayment of loans taken by small traders and other sections of the soceity in the wake of lockdown triggered by...

FIFA welcomes Tokyo Olympics postponement

World footballs governing body FIFA on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA firmly believes that the health and well-being of all individuals involved in sp...

INTERVIEW-Colombia adds to call for Olympics delay if coronavirus persists

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should be postponed if the coronavirus epidemic is not under control soon, the head of Colombias Olympic Committee said, joining a chorus which has called for the events suspension. Despite suspensions of spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020