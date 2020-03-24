Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan puts brakes on torch relay as Olympics postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:30 IST
Japan puts brakes on torch relay as Olympics postponed

Japan postponed the Olympic torch relay on Tuesday after the Tokyo 2020 Games were delayed for a year over the coronavirus outbreak, extending what has already been a troubled journey for the ceremonial flame. The torch, lit earlier this month in Greece, had been due to start its nationwide tour on Thursday from Fukushima, an area devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

"The Olympic torch relay, which was scheduled to start from 26th (March), will not start," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told reporters. Mori said the flame will remain in Fukushima for now, but it was not clear how long it will stay there.

COVID-19 has overshadowed the flame's progress after the elaborate lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia proceeded without spectators, to avoid spreading the disease. The Greek leg of the torch relay was then scrapped when large crowds mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler as he lit a cauldron in the city of Sparta.

The flame arrived to a muted welcome in northern Japan in front of a few dozen officials and guests, after plans to invite 200 schoolchildren were abandoned. It has been on display in Japan and attracted large crowds, despite calls from organisers to avoid mass gatherings because of the virus.

Mori said he recognised the decision to postpone the Games would be "very disappointing" for athletes. "I am sorry about that," he said.

"I also know that athletes have strong spirits able to overcome difficulty. I hope that they will do their best." He said the Games had been postponed for a year rather than a shorter period because there was no certainty on when the pandemic would be over. "There are many opinions, and there is no agreement. Will it end in three to four months?" he said.

"Unless the coronavirus (pandemic) ends, we won't be able to even start the torch relay," he added. "This year is off the table." Organised under the slogan "Hope Lights Our Way," the torch relay was considered a key part of the bid to showcase recovery in parts of northeastern Japan that were devastated by the 2011 disaster.

Mori pointed to his own health problems -- he was diagnosed with cancer -- as proof that difficulties can be surmounted. "We have no choice but to have hope. I myself suffered cancer... But I was saved by a new drug. I am here, allowed to live.

"Let us hope for these things." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Olympics postponement set to crowd out 2021 sporting calendar

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year is set to further disrupt the global sporting calendar, which has already been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, making for a very crowded schedule next year. After weeks of spec...

South African mining sector braces for coronavirus lockdown

South African mining companies are bracing for a heavy hit from the countrys looming nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning of an expected leap in costs in addition to their lost output. A leading producer of met...

Trent Williams' agent demands Redskins release OT

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams wants no part of playing in Washington, his agent reiterated on Tuesday. Vince Taylor, Williams representative, received permission from the Redskins to seek a trade. However, he claims the team is holdin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020