Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:31 IST
Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stanton's Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improvement. Stanton suffered the injury in late February at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa, Fla.

"If we were ready to start spring training games, he'd be ready to go," Boone said. The major league season has been suspended indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Stanton played in just 18 games because of bicep and knee injuries, batting .288 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 59 at-bats. In 2018, his first season with the Yankees, he hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBIs in 158 games. Stanton, 30, is a four-time All-Star and was the National League MVP in 2017 with the Miami Marlins.

"G's doing great," Boone said. "He's been hitting now for a few weeks, but he's now running, pretty much, at full speed and different directions and doing all the things necessary to get into a game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Exempt food supply of captive animals from restrictions during lockdown: Central Zoo Authority to states, UTs

The Central Zoo Authority on Tuesday urged the states and Union Territories UTs to include food and drinking supply of captive animals in the list of essential services amid a lockdown in various states to curb the spread of coronavirus.The...

FOREX-Dollar falls broadly as Fed stimulus calms panicky markets

The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday, sliding for a second consecutive day after the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped up measures to shield an economy reeling from emergency restrictions on commerce to fight the coronavirus.Against a basket of it...

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Olympics postponement set to crowd out 2021 sporting calendar

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year is set to further disrupt the global sporting calendar, which has already been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, making for a very crowded schedule next year. After weeks of spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020