Trent Williams' agent demands Redskins release OT

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams wants no part of playing in Washington, his agent reiterated on Tuesday. Vince Taylor, Williams' representative, received permission from the Redskins to seek a trade. However, he claims the team is holding up opportunities for a deal.

"Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams," Taylor told ESPN. "The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams' representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade." Williams held out last season and after reporting to the team prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline, he failed a physical and was placed on the non-football injury list. The Redskins still credited him with a full season, allowing him to enter 2020 with only that season remaining on his contract.

"Throughout the process, Williams has maintained his silence and not spoken negatively about the team nor has he pursued potential legal actions. This seems to not be a successful strategy," Taylor said. "Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded." First-year Redskins coach Ron Rivera and Williams had phone conversations before the team granted his request to seek a trade on March 5.

Under the collective bargaining agreement ratified by players, no player can receive credit for an accrued year -- as Williams did in 2019 -- if he fails to report on time to training camp or leaves the team for more than five days without permission. A player holding out is subject to fines of up to $40,000 per day. Teams can no longer waive the holdout fines upon the player's return.

