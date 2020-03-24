Saints to sign Roughnecks CB Nichols

The New Orleans Saints and cornerback Deatrick Nichols agreed to terms on a one-year contract. General manager Mickey Loomis announced the deal with the XFL player on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10 Nichols played for the Houston Roughnecks and led the XFL with three interceptions in five games in its canceled season. He played at South Florida and was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He was on the Cardinals' roster for six weeks and played in two games.

--Field Level Media

