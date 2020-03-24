Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aston Villa goalkeeper Reina says he showed symptoms of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:46 IST
Aston Villa goalkeeper Reina says he showed symptoms of coronavirus

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has said he believes he has been suffering from the new coronavirus. Reina, who joined Villa on loan from AC Milan in January, was unable to take a test but says doctors considered his symptoms to be consistent with COVID-19.

"They don't give you a test here unless you're feeling really ill," Reina told Spanish radio station Cope on Tuesday. "I spoke with doctors and the symptoms I had were consistent with this (the virus) but there was no official confirmation.

"It was a different sort of week as I had to take precautions to avoid infecting those living with me." Reina, who has 36 caps for Spain and won the World Cup with his country in 2010, said his concern was more for people living in difficult conditions. "We are very privileged people," said the former Liverpool goalkeeper. "We have a big house with a garden.

"I think of the people who live in a 70-metres-squared apartment with two children. For me they are the people showing a lot of strength." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Philips warns protectionism could derail critical medical supplies

Broad powers over U.S. factories brought in by President Donald Trump could fuel protectionism and jeopardize the supply of critical medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch health technology company Philips warned on Tues...

Cardinals give $1M to Arizona coronavirus fund

The Arizona Cardinals made a 1 million founding contribution to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Ducey to help the state fight the coronavirus. Like so many in our communi...

Coronavirus feared delivering double blow to modern slaves in Britain

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The coronavirus pandemic could prove a double blow for modern slaves in Britain as those showing symptoms are unlikely to stop working or seek help, while other victims may be...

Moscow's coronavirus outbreak much worse than it looks, Putin ally says

The mayor of Moscow told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital far exceeded the official figures, as Putin donned a protective suit and respirator to visit a hospital.The comments by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020