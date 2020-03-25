Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 02:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 00:51 IST
Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@jasoncollins98)

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I tested positive for COVID19," Collins began. "I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough." Collins said he sought treatment as recently as Saturday and is considering going back for more.

"On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest," Collins tweeted. "I'm home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good." Collins, 41, played 13 NBA seasons from 2001-14 and spent seven-plus years with the Nets. He came out as openly gay in May 2013 and retired following the 2013-14 season.

Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 735 career games (477 starts). His twin brother Jarron also played in the NBA and is currently an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

At least 10 active players have tested positive for the coronavirus but only five of them have been identified: Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood and the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Algerian protest figure sentenced to year in prison

An Algerian appeals court on Tuesday sentenced a key figure in the countrys anti-government protest movement to a year in prison, a lawyer and a rights group said. Karim Tabbou has played a leading role in the mass protests that have rocked...

Mexico asks Spain to extradite jailed ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya - source

Mexicos government has formally requested that Spain extradite the former chief executive of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, to face corruption charges at home, a Mexican foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.Emilio Lozoya...

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the worlds worst-hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two day...

Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020