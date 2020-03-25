Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs striker Kane set to be fit when Premier League resumes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 05:00 IST
Soccer-Spurs striker Kane set to be fit when Premier League resumes

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is on course to return from a hamstring injury whenever the Premier League resumes following the enforced break due to the coronavirus, he said on Tuesday. England captain Kane had an operation to repair the damage following the injury suffered at Southampton on New Year's Day and was expected to return to training in April.

"From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I'm doing really well," Kane told the Spurs website. "I'm at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season. "I'm not too far away, I'd normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks' time. I'm at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it's about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I'm in a good place."

Kane had scored 17 goals for Tottenham this season before being injured during the 1-0 defeat at Southampton, after which the team slipped to eighth from sixth in the race for a top four finish and Champions League football next term. They are four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, whom they were due to play before the coronavirus led to the Premier League being suspended with nine games remaining.

There will be no matches before April 30, with clubs due to meet next week to discuss the next steps. "It's such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can," added 26-year-old Kane.

"So far, me and the family are well, and I'll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We'll just have to wait and see." (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Skateboarders to use Games delay to win fans for debut sportSkateboarders have waited a long time for their first appearance in the Olympics but rather than be despondent over the one-ye...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. could be next virus epicenter as India locks down, global recession loomsThe United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organizatio...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lockheed gets 932 million Pentagon contract for THAAD interceptorsLockheed Martin Corp was awarded a 932 million Pentagon contract on Tuesday for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of...

Report: Packers reach deal with WR Funchess

Free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Funchess sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Game 1 of last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020