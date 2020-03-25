Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Skateboarders to use Games delay to win fans for debut sport

Skateboarders have waited a long time for their first appearance in the Olympics but rather than be despondent over the one-year delay announced on Tuesday, one top-ranked contender said it would give the sport more time to win over fans. "I think everyone is really excited that skateboarding was going to be in the Olympics for the first time," Brazilian Leticia Bufoni told Reuters. "But everything happens for a reason. I think they made a great decision to move to next year." 76ers/Devils owner changes mind, won't cut salaries

A day after announcing a pay cut for employees, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils changed his mind Tuesday under public pressure. Billionaire Josh Harris issued a press release, announcing the reversal. Messi, Guardiola donate $1.08 million each to coronavirus battle

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) towards the fight against coronavirus. Argentina international Messi’s donation will be split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in his home country, according to a report in Marca. U.S. Soccer working to rebuild reputation with women's team

U.S. Soccer hopes that resolving an ongoing pay equity lawsuit with its women's national team will be a first step in a "long process" to rebuild its reputation, the body's president and CEO told reporters on Tuesday. President Cindy Parlow Cone took over from Carlos Cordeiro less than two weeks ago after he resigned having taken responsibility for language used in a court filing that prompted public outcry, an on-field protest by players and rebukes from commercial sponsors. Tom Brady says coronavirus adds wrinkle to new era with Bucs

Tom Brady is eager to develop a rapport with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, but the star quarterback faces an unfamiliar challenge with the sporting world ground to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak. Brady, who joined the Bucs last week after 20 years of unparalleled success with the New England Patriots, cannot prepare for the 2020 NFL campaign as he would like since offseason programs have been delayed indefinitely. Fury-Wilder rematch to be pushed back due to coronavirus

The anticipated third bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be pushed back from July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and possibly rearranged for October, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN on Tuesday. Britain's Fury stopped American Wilder in the seventh round of their Feb. 22 rematch in Las Vegas to capture the WBC title and remain undefeated from 31 fights, after battling Wilder to a draw in their first encounter in 2018. World champion Lyles guards his health in 'scary' times

With allergies and asthma, world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles believes he is "kind of a risk factor" as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. The American sprinter is keeping a close eye on his diet and washing his hands constantly, he told a teleconference on Tuesday. Reports: Panthers add WR Anderson on two-year deal

On the day the Carolina Panthers said goodbye to quarterback Cam Newton, they also reportedly said hello to a new target for their new quarterback. According to multiple reports, the Panthers on Tuesday agreed to a two-year contract with free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson. The deal is reportedly worth $20 million with $12 million of it coming in the first year. Exclusive: Postponed 2020 Games raises questions about drug cheats - USADA

The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, an issue that will need to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart said on Tuesday. "This was an issue raised on a call of national anti-doping agencies from 21 countries today," Tygart told Reuters. "It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed." Tokyo Games moved to 2021 as 'light at end of pandemic tunnel'

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the world's last sporting showpiece still standing this year. Though a huge blow to Japan, which has invested $12 billion in the run-up, the decision was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over training with the world heading into lockdown to fight a disease that has killed over 16,500 people.

