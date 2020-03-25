Left Menu
Development News Edition

NASCAR orders pay cuts for employees of the racing series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:19 IST
NASCAR orders pay cuts for employees of the racing series

NASCAR informed its staff that pay cuts will be imposed across the company until the series returns to racing. NASCAR President Steve Phelps announced the moves in a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press from a person who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The memo said series executives, including the presidents of NASCAR-owned tracks, will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses and capital improvements have also been frozen, and employees were told to use one week of vacation over the next five weeks.

"With the temporary postponement of our season and the impact of the coronavirus is having on every part of our business, we will have to adjust our operations in several significant ways," Phelps wrote. "We are trying to minimize expenses until we can get back to doing what we do best - holding great race events for our fans." "These decisions are difficult but necessary for the health of our company as we work through this crisis and address the long-term business needs of our sport," he added.

NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup Series races. Phelps has vowed all postponed races will be rescheduled. In the memo, he said the hope is that the cuts are temporary, but the situation will be revisited. NASCAR was four races into the season - the longest in sports at almost 11 months - when the coronavirus brought the series to a halt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish expecting second child

Actor-comic Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child. The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.Harts FamilyOfSix Blessed LiveLoveLaugh, Hart captioned a picture of Parrishs growing baby ...

World chess body postpones Olympaid to 2021

The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17 in Moscow, to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global chess body issued a statement saying that the Olympiad and the FIDE Congress, slate...

IOA, Sports Ministry to revise preparation plans after Olympics postponement

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday conceded that careers of some athletes would be impacted by the postponement of Tokyo Olympics and the IOA would look to address this when it makes revised preparation plans in consultation with t...

Virus briefings are the new campaign rallies for Trump

President Donald Trump has a new daily ritual now that the pandemic has put the kibosh on the signature campaign rallies that helped him get elected four years ago the coronavirus briefing. Standing on the once-abandoned White House briefin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020