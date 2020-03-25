Left Menu
Development News Edition

MotoGP grapples with problems of an interrupted season

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:53 IST
MotoGP grapples with problems of an interrupted season

MotoGP, like other sports and other businesses, is scrambling to deal with the problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic. In the elite motorcycling championship, the 2020 season has yet to start. Teams, riders and organisers are trying to work out how they can rearrange the calendar, make up for financial losses and ensure a level track technically.

While the Moto2 and Moto3 categories competed in the opening race in Qatar, the headline MotoGP event was cancelled. Dorna, the series promoter, has also postponed the next three events in Thailand, Texas and Argentina and hopes to run them in the second half of the season.

The May races in Spain, France and Italy are in doubt. Dorna has already said it will push back the end of the season two weeks to 29 November.

It could also add races during the summer break (July 13-August 2) or extend the season further, within the limits imposed by logistics, time differences and weather. "Our aim," said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, "is to maintain the Championship with the maximum number of races." As things stand, the revised season will end with two gruelling blocks of three races in three weeks, with just one week off in between "Physically we can manage everything," said Suzuki rider Joan Mir from Spain. "Mentally it will put us all to the test." Financially, MotoGP teams need to race, Herve Poncharal, the boss of the French Tech3 team, KTM's satellite in MotoGP and Moto3, told AFP.

"If there are no more GPs, there is no more income linked to sponsors and prize money," he said. Racing on tracks without paying fans is not an attractive option.

"Closed-door racing, economically speaking, is unplayable. We need income," he said. Johan Stigefelt, who manages team SRT, a satellite of Yamaha that races in all three classes, tried to find an upside if more races are lost.

"Okay, in that scenario, we will also travel less so the cost for travelling will be less and so on," he said. - 'Difficult scenario' - ======================== The cancellation of Qatar also created a technical problem.

Bikes are inspected on the Thursday before the opening race, a process called homologation, and after that teams, with exception of relative newcomers KTM and Aprilia, cannot upgrade engines and can only change the bike's "aero-body" once per rider. In a statement on Monday, MotoGP said: "for reasons of equality and fairness the homologation must therefore be carried out remotely and digitally as soon as possible." Like Formula One, in MotoGP teams are traditionally required to shut down their workshops in August. The four-wheel organisation has opted to lengthen and move forward that break to March-April but MotoGP "never considered a mandatory shutdown period".

The effects of the coronavirus will be felt in 2021 as well. F1 has been forced, as a cost-saving measure, to postpone by a year its "big bang," which was due to give birth to completely redesigned single-seaters in 2021.

MotoGP has not yet said whether it will postpone development, but Poncharal said, "freezing the technical regulations to those of 2020 or organising fewer races" would reduce costs next year. Stigefelt agrees.

"We are going to be travelling and racing until very late this year, until late in December perhaps," he said. "That means that the season next year will start early." "If you have one month only to prepare yourself for 2021, one month or something like that before you start testing, that could be a difficult scenario for manufacturers.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Taxi, auto unions demand financial package to tide over COVID-19 lockdown impact

Facing threat to their livelihood because of the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several unions of auto, taxi and other last-mile connectivity vehicles in the city have appealed the government to provide them financia...

London City Airport to close until end of April

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop traveling.At this point in this fast-moving and unpr...

Shops catering to essential services will continue to operate during lockdown: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that those shops which are catering to essential services will continue doing so during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shops catering to essentia...

Coronavirus: Punjab police distribute food to the poor amid lockdown

The Punjab Police on Wednesday distributed food to the poor in many parts of the state and also ensured home delivery of essentials to daily wagers and slum dwellers amid a country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, officials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020