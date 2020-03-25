Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics postponement was Vinesh's 'worst fear'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:47 IST
Olympics postponement was Vinesh's 'worst fear'

India's medal hopeful Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday said the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was her "worst fear" and the extended wait is going to be tougher than competing at the Games. In an unprecedented move, the 2020 Tokyo Games was on Tuesday pushed to next year due to COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaked havoc on the world. Star wrestler Vinesh was "deeply disappointed" when she learned of the postponement. "This was every athlete's worst fear and it has come true. Everybody knows that competing at the Olympics is the toughest test for an athlete but I believe waiting for an opportunity to be on that stage is tougher," she said in statement on Twitter.

"I don't really know what to say right now but inside me there is a roller-coaster of emotions," the 25-year-old added. She was one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Rio Olympics before a freak injury cut short her Games during an earlier round.

And she was preparing in earnest for Tokyo too, having qualified for the Games after finishing on the podium at last year's world championships. "This is a very crucial time for the world and the greater sporting fraternity. Though I am very deeply disappointed, it is more important than ever to see the silver lining in this dark cloud." The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had faced growing calls to postpone the Games, with 1.7 billion people across the world in lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The decision to postpone the quadrennial extravaganza was welcomed by sportspersons and federations officials alike. Vinesh said, "Now is the time for all of us to be stronger than ever, keep fighting these extraordinary circumstances and believe with all our might that we will overcome this challenge.

"We need to summon all our reserves of determination, refocus, and work towrads our goals." The pandemic has so far claimed over 20000 lives across the world while infecting over 425000 people. The Indian wrestler added, "While there is more to this chapter, a new story is already being written, but we will overcome. "We are all together in this, one world, one goal. This is that unique chance to do something for your family, your community, your country, and our world." PTI AH AH KHS KHS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Pfizer pausing new clinical trial because of coronavirus outbreak

Pfizer Inc Says pausing participant recruitment for three weeks for new and ongoing global interventional studies Says pause on clinical studies excludes those recruiting patients with life-threatening conditions who have few or no other th...

75-year-old woman dies in suspected COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, final test report awaited: Govt

A 75-year-old woman who was found positive for the new coronavirus in an initial test died early Wednesday but doctors at a Karnataka hospital said a final confirmation was awaited about whether she was infected by COVID-19. The exact cause...

Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Poland, 14 deaths - healthmin

Poland has over 1,031 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, Polands health ministry said on Wednesday, shortly after the government extended border closures until April 13.Polands government announced earlier this month that it will ex...

Legal action will be taken against those defying 14-day quarantine norms: GoM

New Delhi, Mar 25 PTI&#160;Legal action would be initiated against those who have returned from abroad and are flouting the 14-day quarantine period advised to them to control the spread of coronavirus, said a Group of Ministers which on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020