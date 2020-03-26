Titans sign OL Sambrailo to one-year deal
The Tennessee Titans signed veteran offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo to a one-year deal Wednesday. Sambrailo, 28, appeared in 44 games (six starts) with Atlanta after being acquired before the 2017 season in a trade with the Denver Broncos.
In the 2019 regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the Falcons' 28-22 win. With experience at both tackle spots and at left guard, he adds depth and flexibility to the Titans.
Originally a second-round pick by Denver in 2015, Sambrailo was a four-year starter at Colorado State.
