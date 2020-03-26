Left Menu
Development News Edition

A-League footballer breaks quarantine in golf buggy joyride

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:30 IST
A-League footballer breaks quarantine in golf buggy joyride

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne tearfully apologised Thursday for breaking COVID-19 quarantine in Australia when he drunkenly drove a golf buggy along a Sydney street. Payne and his passenger in the buggy, teammate Oliver Sail, face the prospect of a heavy fine or suspension over the escapade in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"I'm incredibly sorry and incredibly embarrassed," Payne told New Zealand's Radio Sport. "I take full responsiblity for my actions and what unfolded on that night... I 100-percent fully expect there to be repercussions." The New Zealand-based Phoenix were in isolation in Sydney in the hope that they could play in the A-League if the Australian competition continued behind closed doors.

But the plan proved fruitless when the season was cancelled and the team returned home on Tuesday. New Zealand international Payne, 26, said his teammates were drinking at their remote accommodation in northern Sydney on Monday night when he and Sail decided to take a golf buggy for a ride.

He said the pair were stopped by police, although he denied reports they were arrested and members of the public intervened to stop them. The reports said the buggy was stopped about five kilometres (3.1 miles) from the players' accommodation and Payne blew positive on a roadside breath test.

"Definitely a mistake on my behalf, it's just one of those things you wish you could take back," he said. Football Federation Australia said it was investigating and taking the matter very seriously.

"If any misconduct is found to have occurred, FFA will be swift in taking action under the FFA national code of conduct," it said. Wellington Phoenix confirmed an incident involving Payne and Sail had taken place, saying it too was investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar confirms first COVID-19 death

Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said. The deceased was a native of Hyderpora in Srinagar.Sad News First death due to Coronavirus - 65 y...

Dead woman's sample tests coronavirus +ve; Maha toll reaches 4

The test report of a woman who died on March 24 turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said. The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to ...

Milk jugs and GPS: football training in the age of COVID-19

Inter Miami captain Luis Robles never imagined his first few months in South Florida would be like this. Two weeks ago, the veteran Major League Soccer goalkeeper had been preparing to lead David Beckhams new franchise into their first-ever...

An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimers disease, nor does it slow the rate of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020