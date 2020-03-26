Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics 2021: India set to retain foreign coaches whose contracts would have ended after Tokyo 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:59 IST
Olympics 2021: India set to retain foreign coaches whose contracts would have ended after Tokyo 2020

Their stints were supposed to wind up after the Olympics this year but with the mega-event postponed till 2021, several foreign coaches training Indian athletes for Tokyo are set for extended tenures as they seek to complete their "unfinished mission". Whether it's women's wrestling coach Andrew Cook, shooting's celebrated pistol coach Pavel Smirnov, boxing's duo of Santiago Nieva and Rafaelle Bergamasco or athletics' high performance director Volker Herrmann, their contracts were to end after the Games. But the Games will have to wait for a year thanks to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. This translates into contract extension for India's coaching imports in the "interest of continuity" and the process will be initiated once the national lockdown to combat the pandemic comes to an end.

"It's the Sports Authority of India (SAI) which pays their salaries. We have to speak with them...They also know that these are extraordinary circumstances, so I don't see any problem in getting extension in contracts for them," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Secretary VN Prasood told PTI. The WFI had roped in American Cook for women wrestlers and Georgian Temo Gabishvili for the Greco-Roman grapplers. Recently, the WFI had also taken the celebrated Bajrang Punia's Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis under its wings.

"The situation will be clear once this 21-day lockdown is complete," Prasood added. The national governing body of shooting -- NRAI -- also does not foresee any problem in getting longer contracts for Smirnov and rifle coach Oleg Mikahilov. Their tenures were to end in August this year as the Olympics was scheduled from July 24 to August 9.

"There will be a review for sure. Naturally we will likely approach them (SAI) to give our coaches extension of their contracts. The president (Raninder Singh) will decide once the office opens but we would like them to continue with us," an NRAI official said. But are the coaches ready to accept these extended tenures? At least, those involved with boxing are. "My contract with SAI runs out in December but I will stay back if offered an extension. It's taken a lot to get the results and can't really leave without crossing the line, can we? I will accept a longer contract if offered," said Nieva. The Boxing Federation of India said it is happy to oblige given that an unprecedented nine pugilists made the Tokyo cut in the very first qualifier tournament. "All foreign coaches associated with us will get extensions. In fact, the Ministry wanted us to have them till the 2024 Games for continuity. So, it won't be a problem but we have to wait for the lockdown to end," said a top BFI officials. "The paperwork will have to wait a few weeks." Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla had a simple response to PTI's query on extension for Volker. "It is common sense." A step ahead of the rest in this case, Hockey India has already put in a plea to SAI, seeking longer tenures for men's coach Graham Reid and women's in-charge Sjoerd Marijne "We have sent a request to SAI to extend the contracts of all support staff associated with both men's and women's teams, including foreign coaches," Hockey India CEO Elena Norman said. "We have spoken to all the foreign coaches and they have assured us that they are all committed to their jobs till Tokyo Games," she added. So far, close to 80 Indian athletes have qualified for the Games, the new dates for which are not yet out.

The strength of India's contingent for Tokyo is expected to increase once the qualifiers are restarted. But that will take a while to be figured out as the world battles travel restrictions and lockdowns in wake of the pandemic, which has led to more than 21,000 deaths till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir says disagrees with Punjab govt use of 'brute force' to implement curfew

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday reiterated his partys support for all constructive measure taken by the Punjab government to fight the coronavirus pandemic but said he disapproved of the use of brute force against those violating ...

Nancy Pelosi - 52nd House speaker of the United States turns 80 today

Nancy Pelosi who is currently serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives turned 80 today. She is the highest-ranking female elected official and the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position...

Doctor couple among three test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, total rises to 44 Eds Removing word in headline Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According...

Rajnath Singh reviews Defence Ministry's action plan to deal with COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the Ministry of Defences action plan to deal with COVID-19 and urged armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and other organisations to gear up preparedness and provide all requir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020