COVID-19 pandemic: FIDE stops Candidates tournament after Russia bans flights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:09 IST
The world governing body of chess (FIDE) on Thursday stopped the Candidates tournament in Yekatrinburg, Russia at halfway stage after the hosts decided to ban all flights into and out of the country owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The prestigious tournament was stopped after seven rounds. The eighth round was scheduled to be played on Thursday.

"Today, the government of the Russian Federation announced that starting March 27, 2020, Russia interrupts air traffic with other countries without indicating any time frames," FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement. "FIDE can not continue the tournament without guarantees for the players' and officials' safe and timely return home. In this situation and on the basis of clause 1.5. Rules of Candidates Tournament, the FIDE President decided to stop the tournament." Eight players fight it out in the Candidates tournament to determine the worthy challenger for world Champion Magnus Carlsen.

FIDE said the tournament would be continued later, in the same composition starting with the games of the eighth round. "It will be continued later, with the exact dates to be announced as soon as the global situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic will allow.

"As it was stipulated by the special rules agreed with the players before the start of the event, the results of the 7 rounds played remain valid, and the tournament will be resumed in the same composition starting with the games of the 8th round." FIDE said it was grateful to the players, officials, volunteers and the entire team of organisers, including the Chess Federation of Russia and the main partner of the tournament - SIMA-Land. France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi would go into the second half of the event leading by a full point on 4.5 points from seven rounds.

The decision to conduct the tournament despite the spread of the deadly disease across the globe had come in for criticism from many, including former world champion Vladimir Kramnik. Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who is stuck in Germany due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, was doing online commentary for a chess website for the tournament.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

