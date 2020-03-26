TCS World 10K Bengaluru race postponed due to coronavirus

The 13th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru race has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place on May 17, and will now be rescheduled to a later date.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting millions of lives world over, and the rapidly changing scenario, it was imperative to take this necessary action for the safety of all stakeholders' world over. The event has also suspended registrations for all categories beginning today," race promoters Procam International said in a statement. "We are closely working in conjunction with the state, international and national athletic bodies to identify a suitable date for the event. We will keep you abreast of developments," Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International said.

The runners who have already registered for the 2020 edition, their entry will be automatically transferred to the new race date, without any payment. Over the next few days, the organisers will confirm the rescheduled date. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

