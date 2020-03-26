Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC Board to discuss contingency plans, WTC points allocation for postponed games

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:51 IST
ICC Board to discuss contingency plans, WTC points allocation for postponed games

The members of the ICC Board will meet via video conference on Friday to discuss contingency plans for its multiple tournaments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global sporting activities to a grinding halt. While a couple of ICC Board members confirmed to PTI that no concrete decisions are expected during the conference call, it became imperative that a meeting was necessary to discuss contingency plans.

The most high-profile ICC flagship event in 2020 is the Men's T20 World Cup in October-November besides the various bilateral series which are part of the World Test Championship. The points system in case of cancelled series will be a topic of discussion. One such series, England's away tour of Sri Lanka, has already been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has globally claimed more than 20,000 lives. "Right now, the situation is such that no decision can be taken as no one knows when normalcy returns. Obviously the members will give a lowdown of the situation in their respective countries. "But we need to be ready with plans if this lockdown continues for two more months. The complete FTP will be topsy turvy," an official of a member nation told PTI.

He said that points allocation of Test Championship games that will be postponed will be another issue. "The England versus Sri Lanka series got postponed but where will it be slotted considering the FTP calendar is choc-a-bloc. It's not one series that will be affected but a few more which are lined up," he said.

There is England hosting West Indies and Pakistan in June and July while New Zealand travel to Bangladesh in August. India next play Test matches in November against Australia in an away series. "So like what could be the ideal points distribution system. Whether giving 60 points each to both teams will be fair deal is something that members need to discuss," he added.

As of now, there is no imminent threat to the World T20 in Australia but if lockdown continues for two to three months then it might be become Australian government's prerogative to decide on travel restrictions and how they perceive the situation in their country at that point in time. The indefinite stoppage of action could also have an effect on ICC as well as the member nations' revenue stream, something which can't be exactly gauged at the moment.

"That is an extreme situation which we are not even thinking at the moment. But it is a crisis situation and no harm if options are discussed," another board member said. From BCCI, in all likelihood, president Sourav Ganguly will be the board representative. In case, Ganguly is unable to attend, then it will be secretary Jay Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO foreign ministers to meet by video conference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday. The meeting set for April 2 will be held by secure teleconference and will be c...

Indian Bank unveils five special emergency loans

Chennai, Mar 26 PTI Public sector Indian Bank on Thursday announced five special emergency loans for its customers, including corporate clients, Self-Help Groups, retail borrowers and pensioners. The five special emergency loans -- the IND-...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...

PM Greeb Kalyan Yojana puts money where mouth is, says ASSOCHAM

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India ASSOCHAM on Thursday said that the government has put the money where the mouth is by unveiling the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Greeb Kalyan Yojana, expressing confidence that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020