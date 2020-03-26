Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC declines to blame Olympic boxing event for virus cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:51 IST
IOC declines to blame Olympic boxing event for virus cases

The IOC said Thursday it is "not aware of any link" between an Olympic boxing tournament it oversaw in London this month and positive coronavirus tests for people who were there. The Turkish boxing federation said a boxer and a trainer now have the virus after attending the Olympic qualifying tournament, which was stopped on March 16 after three of the scheduled 11 days.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said it was "not possible to know the source of infection." "Many participants were in independently organized training camps in Italy, Britain and in their home countries before the competition started on March 14 and have returned home a while ago," the Olympic body said. Responsibility for Olympic boxing was taken over by the IOC last year when it suspended governing body AIBA. A task force was appointed to organize a global series of qualifying tournaments with London hosting the European round.

The IOC also pointed to the British government's role in allowing the boxing tournament to start. "At the time of the European qualifier in London, there were many sports and other events going on in Britain because there were no governmental restrictions or advice on public events in place," the IOC said.

In that same week, Liverpool hosted a Champions League game and a marquee horse racing meeting went ahead at Cheltenham. "The (boxing) event was suspended when the COVID-19 situation developed further," said the IOC, noting "precautionary measures" were in place in London.

No fans attended the last day of bouts. The Olympic task force expressed "sympathy for the affected athletes and officials and wishes them a very speedy and full recovery." The Turkish team said boxer Serhat Guler and trainer Seyfullah Dumlupinar tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from London. They spent eight days in England at a training camp before traveling to London.

All team members stayed at the same hotel and were quarantined when they returned to Turkey. The federation said Guler and Dumlupinar are being treated in the hospital. Two other boxers who complained of high fever are awaiting the results of their tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways identifies new hostel building of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project training institute in Gujarat as backup quarantine centre.

Railways identifies new hostel building of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project training institute in Gujarat as backup quarantine centre....

Buses provided to Kolkata's Beliaghata ID Hospital for use

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary on Thursday said buses and other vehicles have been made available to the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases ID Hospital here to facilitate movement of doctors and staff members till the lockdown ...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in AP; Total 11

Amaravati, Mar 26 PTI A 28-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases to 11 in the state. The youth returned to Vijayawada from Stockholm in Sweden on March 18. He de...

Xi calls for all-out global war against coronavirus, moots tariff cuts

Battling the coronavirus at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an all-out global war against the pandemic and proposed tariff cuts and removal of trade barriers to prevent the global economy slipping into recession. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020