Broncos sign QB Driskel to two-year contract

The Denver Broncos signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel to a two-year contract Thursday. Financial terms were not released.

Driskel, who turns 27 next month, started three games with the Detroit Lions last season and will compete for the backup job in Denver behind incumbent starter Drew Lock. A sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Driskel appeared in nine games (five starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

For his career, he has completed 167 of 281 passes (59.4 percent) for 1,688 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed 47 times for 281 yards and three scores. The Broncos released veteran quarterback Joe Flacco last week. Brett Rypien, undrafted out of Boise State in 2019, is the only other QB on the roster.

--Field Level Media

