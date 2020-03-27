Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:56 IST
Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. When hockey came to a halt amid the global pandemic, Bauer faced the possibility of closing its manufacturing plant in Blainville, Quebec, but engineers there instead brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to help protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

They came up with a prototype, and Bauer vice president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier said there were already 100,000 devices ready for distribution. They're expected to first go to doctors and nurses in Canada, then the U.S.

The medical shields are being produced in Quebec and a facility in Liverpool, New York, that primarily makes Bauer's lacrosse equipment. The company, which is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, said its Liverpool facility made 1,300 face shields Thursday with a goal of producing 2,000 more Friday and 4,000 daily next week. "There's a real shortage, a dire shortage of medical devices and gear that's needed to keep people on the front lines safe," Messier said. "We all want to figure out how we can make a difference." U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said on Twitter she's "proud to see this NH business adapt to help health care workers' needs during this time." Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno tweeted his support: "Awesome work @BauerHockey. Like many, I'm proud to wear your equipment! Thanks for making a difference where it matters!" Volunteers are assembling face shields and 35,000 fanny packs with gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to those in close contact with COVID-19 patients. She said Johns Hopkins was preparing for a shortage in the U.S. similar to what has happened to other countries around the world.

Congress' $2.2 trillion virus relief package earmarked $1 billion under the Defense Production Act to help the private industry boost the production of medical gear. "Every company has something that they can contribute," Messier said. "It's just a matter of a little bit of creativity to try and think about what it could be." Bauer is still ramping up production of the medical shields, and Messier said she hopes other companies follow suit. She said in times of tragedy, rival manufacturers should not be competitors.

"You're really just all in on it together in how you can help the team," she said. "I think about hockey. It's really a team sport, right? And we're fortunate to work in that kind of environment, and in this time it's about how can we support the greater community." Fellow manufacturer Warrior Hockey tweeted: "In times of need, we're all on the same team. We commend @BauerHockey's efforts to help keep our medical professionals safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with potential government stake

U.S. airlines are preparing to tap the government for up to 25 billion in grants to cover payroll in a sharp travel downturn triggered by the coronavirus, even after the government warned it may take stakes in exchange for bailout funds, pe...

Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'

U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britains Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single Unbroken on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Game...

Staff of DTC, cluster buses provided with masks, hand sanitisers

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with ...

Amidst lockdown, Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV series 'Ramayan' to re-air from March 28

Following public demand, Ramanand Sagars hit television series Ramayan will be re-telecasted from March 28, Minister of Information Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced on Friday.Based on Valmikis Ramayan and Tulsidas Ramcharitmanas,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020