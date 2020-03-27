Left Menu
James Anderson eager to get back in Test side

England pacer James Anderson is eager to make his comeback in the English Test side and said he was 'hungry to play'.

England pacer James Anderson (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer James Anderson is eager to make his comeback in the English Test side and said he was 'hungry to play'. Anderson played his last Test against South Africa in January this year. He was not included in Sri Lanka Test tour which ultimately got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old pacer believes that he can play the longest format of the game for one or two years more. "My plan is to get back in the England team, I think I can still play a part. I am hungry to play and I've still got ambitions so that is going to keep me driven. Long term, I think I could get to next summer," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Anderson as saying.

"I'm certainly going to enjoy putting the whites back on and cherish it but it could be a way off now," he added. According to Anderson, he was not included in the touring side to Sri Lanka because of the upcoming home season.

"I think the decision was taken to give me a bit more time to be 100 per cent for the summer," the pacer said. "Having toured Sri Lanka fairly recently, the part seam bowlers play [on the wickets there] is fairly limited, so it made sense to me to look a little bit further ahead," he added.

He is just 16 wickets shy of becoming the fourth bowler in the history of game to scalp 600 wickets. He has played 151 Test and bagged 584 wickets at an average of 26.83. (ANI)

