Indian shot putter Navin Chikara banned for four years for flunking dope test

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-03-2020 22:41 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 22:41 IST
Indian shot putter Navin Chikara was on Friday suspended for four years by global athletics body's (IAAF) Athletics Integrity Unit for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018. Chikara was banned for the presence and use of a prohibited substance and his four-year suspension starts from July 27, 2018, AIU said.

"On 27 July 2018, the Athlete was subject to out-of-competition Testing pursuant to the Testing Authority of the National Anti-Doping Agency of India in Patiala," AIU said in a statement. "On 28 October 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada, reported an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of GHRP-6 in the Sample." In November, 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Chikara, who later waived his right to have the B sample analysed.

In December, 2018, "the Athlete informed the AIU that he accepted the AAF and that he had been unaware that GHRP-6 was a Prohibited Substance ." On March 12, Chikara admitted to the "Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the consequences proposed by the AIU (including a period of ineligibility of four years) by returning a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Sanction Form." PTI ATK AT.

