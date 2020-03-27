Left Menu
Ryder Cup winner Love's home destroyed by fire

Two-time US Ryder Cup captain and 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love's home was destroyed by fire Friday but there were no injuries in the early morning blaze. The 55-year-old resident of St. Simons Island, Georgia -- near the site of a PGA Tour event -- revealed the incident in a Twitter posting.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love said in a statement. "We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis." Love won 21 PGA titles, including two Players Championships, and still plays in certain tour events, his most recent victory coming in 2015 at Greensboro, North Carolina.

He guided the triumphant 2016 Ryder Cup squad after serving as captain of the losing 2012 US lineup. Love, inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, had been working as a television commentator but made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month.

