Vikings re-sign RB Abdullah, C Jones

The Minnesota Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones on Friday. Terms of the deals were not immediately available.

Abdullah, 26, averaged 25.0 yards per kickoff return in his second season with the Vikings in 2019. He also rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. A second-round pick by Detroit in 2015, Abdullah was acquired off waivers by Minnesota in November 2018.

His career totals with the Lions and Vikings include 1,366 rushing yards and six touchdowns and 518 receiving yards and four scores in 58 games. He led the NFL with 1,077 kickoff return yards as a 2015 rookie. Jones, 28, has played in 16 games (three starts) over the last two seasons with Minnesota.

The undrafted Canadian played 30 games (14 starts) with the New York Giants before being traded to the Vikings just before the 2018 season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.