EPL says "difficult decisions" ahead

English soccer should be braced for “difficult decisions” to try and ease the financial effects from the season suspended because of the coronavirus crisis

The Premier League released a statement after talks with the English Football League and Professional Footballers' Association, saying they also “agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.” Last week, restarting the season was pushed back to April 30, and will resume "only when it is safe and conditions allow." “Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.” Clubs are already feeling the pinch: Second-tier Championship club Birmingham was the first to ask some players to defer 50% of their salaries, while at Championship leader Leeds, the players, coaching staff and senior management volunteered to defer their salaries to try and put off redundancies at their club.

