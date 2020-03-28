Left Menu
COVID-19: World Archery launches Online Archery League

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of various sporting events, the World Archery has launched a stay at home online archery league to combat the spread of COVID-19.

South Korea's Woojin Kim in action. Image Credit: ANI

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of various sporting events, the World Archery has launched a stay at home online archery league to combat the spread of COVID-19. Every week the apex body will release new short-distance round and accompanying unique target face in A4 and letter printable formats as part of its beat the outbreak Online Archery League.

The round running until March 29 consists of 15 arrows shot over distances of up to five, eight, ten or 18-plus metres. The target face consists of 15 spots, each with three rings scoring one, two and four points. Inside-out arrows (not touching the line) in the red score three points, in the yellow score five points.

"At the end of each week, the top scorers at each distance and in each bowstyle will be recognised, the apex body said in an official statement. "The competition is friendly, it's an honesty only rule system and the goal is for archers to compete with other archers, even if it's from the safety of their own homes," the statement further read.

Earlier on March 26, the executive committee of World Archery extended the temporary delay of all international competition and development activities until the end of June 2020. (ANI)

