Vela's potential loan to Barcelona vetoed by LAFC: report
Reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela says he had a chance to join FC Barcelona earlier this year but his current side Los Angeles FC vetoed the deal. Mexico's Vela said while it would have been a great opportunity for him in January he doesn't hold a grudge against his MLS employer.
"LAFC did not give me facilities to leave, although it is understandable. In the end, they seek the best for themselves and each for himself. I tried and it did not happen, and nothing happens because I am more than happy here," the forward told GQ Mexico magazine. Vela, 31, said Barcelona offered him a four-month contract.
Vela has emerged as an MLS superstar with LAFC since arriving on a transfer from Spain's Real Sociedad in 2018. Last year, Vela scored an MLS-record 34 goals in 31 games, with 15 assists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
