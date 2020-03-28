Left Menu
COVID19: MPL team owners to donate Rs 8 lakh for groundsmen

The eight team owners of the Mumbai Premier League (MPL) will be donating Rs 1 lakh each in order to help the groundsmen working on Mumbai maidans who are facing hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown. All sporting activities in Mumbai have come a grinding halt due to the outbreak of COVID19. Even the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has postponed all their matches till April 15

"With the Covid-19 lockdowns, the daily wager community that is our maidan clubs' groundsmen find that their only source of income come to a significant halt," the MPL team owners, wrote in a letter to MCA chief Vijay Patil

"To help them overcome this crisis, on behalf of all the T20 Mumbai Premier League, the team owners would like to contribute Rs one lakh per team as gesture to support many groundsmen," the owners stated. Two MPL seasons have already taken place.

