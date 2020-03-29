Ravens add DE Wolfe on one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a one-year, $3 million deal with defensive end Derek Wolfe, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The deal also includes $3 million in incentives, according to NFL Network.

The move to add Wolfe to the defensive line comes one day after the Ravens confirmed they would not be signing defensive end Michael Brockers after a three-year, $30 million deal with the former Los Angeles Ram appeared to be in place. Brockers returned to the Rams. Wolfe, 30, who has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, is coming off a season when he started in all 12 games he played. He had 34 tackles and a career-best seven sacks to give him 33 sacks in his career.

The former second-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2012 has 299 career tackles with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also has one interception and has started in all 108 games he has played. -Field Level Media

