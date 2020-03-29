Former star OF Edmonds hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms

Former four-time All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds said Saturday that he has been hospitalized due to coronavirus symptoms and is awaiting test results. Edmonds, 49, revealed his situation on Instagram, and displayed a picture of himself wearing a mask.

"Held off as long as I could," Edmonds wrote. "I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. #gethealthy." Edmonds smacked 393 career homers in 17 seasons -- primarily with the Angels (1993-99) and Cardinals (2000-07) -- and was known for highlight-reel defensive catches that helped him win eight Gold Gloves.

He currently is a broadcaster on St. Louis' games for Fox Sports Midwest. "Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon!" the Cardinals tweeted Saturday.

Edmonds also played for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. He batted .284 with 1,199 RBIs in 2,011 career games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.