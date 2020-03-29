Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tottenham Hotspur allows Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to return home

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has allowed Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:22 IST
Tottenham Hotspur allows Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to return home
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min. Image Credit: ANI

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has allowed Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "The Club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries," Hotspur said in a statement.

Son has flown back to South Korea citing personal reasons while Berwijn has travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child. He is recovering well from his arm injury which he sustained during Tottenham's 3-2 victory against Aston Villa in Premier League. He had scored twice in the match.

"Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away," the club said. More than 1,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK as of 27 March, and more than 17,000 have tested positive for the virus, according to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia, Uruguay confirm first coronavirus deaths

Uruguay and Bolivia have confirmed their first deaths related to coronavirus, as many Latin America countries go into lockdown in a bid to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic that has infected nearly 700,000 people worldwide and kill...

Four in 10 people worldwide confined

More than 3.38 billion people worldwide have been asked or ordered to follow confinement measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to an AFP database Sunday. That represents around 43 percent of the total world population, which is ...

Centre suspends 2 senior Delhi govt officers, showcauses two others for dereliction of duty during coronavirus outbreak: Officials.

Centre suspends 2 senior Delhi govt officers, showcauses two others for dereliction of duty during coronavirus outbreak Officials....

African football date-juggling looms amid coronavirus pandemic

The May semi-finals and finals of the two annual African club competitions are likely to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the continent. After two-leg semi-finals in the competitions between May 1 and 10, the Champions Leagu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020