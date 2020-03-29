Lions agree to one-year deal with WR Allison

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is staying in the NFC North, agreeing Sunday to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the unrestricted free agent's deal is for $910,000 with a $137,500 signing bonus.

Allison, 26, caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (six starts) for Green Bay in 2019. Undrafted out of Illinois in 2016, he registered 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six scores in 46 games (14 starts) over four seasons with the Packers.

--Field Level Media

