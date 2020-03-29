Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions agree to one-year deal with WR Allison

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:23 IST
Lions agree to one-year deal with WR Allison

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is staying in the NFC North, agreeing Sunday to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the unrestricted free agent's deal is for $910,000 with a $137,500 signing bonus.

Allison, 26, caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (six starts) for Green Bay in 2019. Undrafted out of Illinois in 2016, he registered 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six scores in 46 games (14 starts) over four seasons with the Packers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Pak insists coronavirus outbreak under control; deploys army across country to enforce lockdown

Pakistans top health official claimed on Sunday that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was still limited to 1,571, even as the army was deployed across the country to enforce strict lockdown to con...

Telangana will be coronavirus-free by April 7: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there are 70 coronavirus positive cases reported in the state while 11 have been cured and tested negative and they shall be discharged on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, R...

Nigeria tightens offshore oil rules after vessel workers get coronavirus

Nigerias petroleum regulator has ordered oil and gas companies to reduce their offshore workforce and move to 28-day staff rotations as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a circular seen by Reuters.The rest...

Qatar offers guarantees to local banks worth 3 bln Riyals

Qatar will allocate guarantees to local banks worth three billion Qatari riyals to support the economy in light of spread of coronavirus, state news agency QNA said.The Gulf state has reported 634 cases of the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020