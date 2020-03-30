Report: Former NFL lineman Boselli in ICU with COVID-19

Former NFL offensive tackle Tony Boselli was placed in an intensive care unit of a Jacksonville-area hospital hospital as a result of the coronavirus, according to a report from Mike Freeman of the Bleacher Report. Per Freeman, the 47-year-old Boselli is doing better but still receiving treatment.

Boselli was named to the Pro Bowl on five occasions and earned three All-Pro selections with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the second overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 91 games (90 starts) with the Jaguars from 1995-2001. Boselli has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the past four years.

Boselli also was a three-time All-American at Southern California from 1992-94 and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2014. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 718,000 people around the world had been diagnosed with the disease, with nearly 33,900 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

--Field Level Media

