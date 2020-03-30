Left Menu
Dynasty defeat Gladiators to move into first place

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 07:48 IST
Dynasty defeat Gladiators to move into first place

The Seoul Dynasty put on a strong showing against the Los Angeles Gladiators, winning the four-game series 3-0 and moving into first place in the Overwatch League standings. The Dynasty (2-0) came into the series with a gameplan: put star DPS Joon-yeong "Profit" Park on Mei to slow down the Gladiators' frontline while putting his DPS partner Dong-eon "FITS" Kim on picks like McCree to provide additional crowd-control. This worked well for the Dynasty, who shut down Gladiators DPS Gia Huy "MirroR" Trinh's Doomfist throughout the series.

Seoul took Nepal 2-1 and Rialto 3-2 for the lead going into the break. After a back-and-forth Eichenwalde ended in a 3-3 tie, the Dynasty recovered on Volskaya Industries, taking the map 2-1 to secure the 3-0-1 series win. While the victory moved Seoul into first place in the overall standings, Los Angeles (1-2) fell from 10th to 13th. In other Sunday action, the Chengdu Hunters (1-1) dominated the Shanghai Dragons (1-1) to the tune of a 3-0 sweep. Shanghai looked shaken in the face by Chengdu's signature playing style, spearheaded by tank Ding "Ameng" Menghan's Wrecking Ball and DPS Hu "JinMu" Yi's Pharah. Chengdu took Nepal 2-0, Dorado 2-1, and full-held Eichenwalde for the 1-0 win to wrap up the sweep.

The Guangzhou Charge (1-1) picked up their first win of the year against the Hangzhou Spark (1-1) in a truly back-and-forth series. Guangzhou won Oasis 2-0, then Hangzhou full-held Dorado for the 1-0 win. The Charge came back for the 1-0 full-hold win on Eichenwalde but the Spark responded with a 3-2 win on Hanamura. In the tiebreaker, Guangzhou held onto a 2-1 win on Nepal to take the series. So far, both of Hangzhou's series have gone to five games. The Los Angeles Valiant (2-2) took down the San Francisco Shock (1-2) 3-1. The Shock played around with multiple roster changes throughout the series while the Valiant relied on their young guns, the DPS duo of Kyle "KSF" Frandanisa and Kai "KSP" Collins. Los Angeles took Busan 2-1, then San Francisco took Dorado 4-3, before the Valiant took control with a hard-fought 6-5 win on Numbani and then closed things out with a 3-2 win on Paris. Finally, the Atlanta Reign (3-1) took down the Florida Mayhem (2-4) 3-0, picking up a 2-1 win on Busan, a 4-3 win on Route 66, and a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, +6

2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4 3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11

4. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-1, 17-7-0, +10 5. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 3-1, 10-3-0, +7

6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 4-2, 13-10-0, +3 7. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

8. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 1-1, 5-3-0, +2 9t.(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 1-1, 5-5-0, 0

9t. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 1-1, 3-3-0, 0 11t. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, 3-5-0, -2

11t. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-2, 6-8-0, -2 13. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-2, 5-7-2, -2

14. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-2, 5-7-1, -2 15. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-4, 11-13-0, -2

16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 2-4, 10-14-0, -4 17. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5

18. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-5, 10-16-2, -6 19. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-5, 5-17-2, -12

20, (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4 --Field Level Media

