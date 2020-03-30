Ex-Knicks star Marbury makes huge China mask deal: report

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury, now coaching in China, says he has a deal with a Chinese manufacturer to provide 10 million coronavirus protective masks to his hometown of New York. The New York Post reported Sunday that Marbury, whose 13 NBA seasons included five with the New York Knicks, had an agreement to supply masks for hospital workers and first responders at cost to a city that has become the epicenter of the US virus outbreak.

Marbury, a former guard who played six seasons in China and now coaches the Beijing Royal Fighters, said he was inspired by tales of huge price hikes for masks so desperately needed by New York workers. "At the end of the day, I'm from Brooklyn," Marbury told the Post.

"This is something that's close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York. "I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family... who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time." Marbury contacted Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams to coordinate the sale, which would see two million masks at a time delivered over five weeks if finalized.

