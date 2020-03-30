Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Coyotes, Hall entertain contract talks

The Arizona Coyotes and forward Taylor Hall are in talks about a new contract while the NHL's regular season remains in a pause due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, general manager John Chayka told The Athletic. Hall, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 16, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Bananas, baseball and headaches - counting the cost of Tokyo's Olympic delay

Japan's Olympic delay has upended years of careful planning by organizers and spawned costly headaches for small businesses, hotels and even pro baseball teams, compounding a $12 billion price tag. The Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 last week as the coronavirus outbreak deepened, an unprecedented move in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. NFL notebook: WR Robinson to re-sign with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Robinson will receive $2.3 million fully guaranteed. Former NBA star trying to broker deal to ship masks to New York

Beijing-based retired basketball star Stephon Marbury is arranging an urgent shipment of surgical masks from China to New York to fight the coronavirus, he said on social media on Sunday. Marbury, who was born on New York's Coney Island, said he wanted to help his home city solve its reported shortage of masks. Tokyo Olympics president says new Games date could come this week

A decision on a new date for Japan's Olympics, postponed because of a coronavirus pandemic, could come as early as this week, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, said on Monday. Last week's postponement is a huge blow to Japan, which invested $13 billion in the run-up to the Games, although financial markets were initially cheered by the decision, with some investors having anticipated cancellation. Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS Wimbledon will be canceled, says German tennis official - report

Wimbledon organizers will announce the cancellation of the grasscourt Grand Slam this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff has told Sky Sports. All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials earlier said the June 29-July 12 event would not be played behind closed doors and postponement was not without significant risk and difficulty. Badminton duo adamant Olympics delay won't derail record-breaking bid

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has dampened the hopes of Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of becoming the sport's oldest gold medalists, but the pair is determined to stay in shape by restructuring their training program. A new date for the Games, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, has not been fixed but Japanese media reports said the organizers are looking at July-August next year. Golf: Law confident of securing Olympic spot despite Tokyo Games postponement

Four years after being inspired by watching compatriot Justin Rose claim gold at the Rio Olympics, Bronte Law had all but secured a spot on the British golf team before the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the Olympic qualifying period likely to be extended for another year, Law remains confident of maintaining her strong form to secure her ticket to Tokyo. Australia says no collusion in decision to withdraw from 2020 Games

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has said its decision to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Games was unilateral and made without the knowledge of Canada or the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The AOC said last Monday it could not assemble a team for 2020 because of complications brought by the coronavirus, the announcement coming quickly after the Canada Olympic and Paralympic committees confirmed they would not send athletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.