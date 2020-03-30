Left Menu
Gruden, Raiders to chat with Oregon QB Herbert

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:42 IST
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is among the prospects zooming into video chat sessions with the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2020 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network. Coronavirus precautions shut down all NFL team facilities and in-person meetings with prospects are prohibited. Herbert was unable to hold his pro day in Eugene and with it missed a chance to sit down face-to-face with Raiders coach Jon Gruden and many other interested teams.

However, he did work out in Indianapolis, whereas many of the prospects at his position passed on participating in those tests. NFL rules permit teams to hold one-hour video conferences with prospects and Herbert is on the Raiders' list, NFL Network reported.

The Raiders have two quarterbacks drafted in the first round under contract. Derek Carr has started 94 games for the Raiders and in 2019 had a career-best 70.4 completion percentage, as well as 4,054 passing yards, also a personal best. Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, signed an incentive-heavy deal in free agency. Just 26, Mariota lost his starting job with the Tennessee Titans to Ryan Tannehill and left Nashville via free agency. General manager Mike Mayock said the Raiders will look to upgrade at every position every offseason.

The Raiders also have two first-round picks -- 12 and 19 overall -- in the 2020 draft and might be willing to invest one in a QB of the future. Herbert is ranked behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa in Field Level Media's quarterback rankings.

--Field Level Media

