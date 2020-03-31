Report: NFL inviting prospects to virtual draft experience

Although the 2020 NFL Draft won't be held live in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league is making plans to include many of the top prospects in the virtual event. According to an NFL Network report, the league has been inviting prospects to participate virtually, with 50 or more expected to be involved "via video, social media, etc." The report adds players and families will receive a "draft package," although it's unclear what that entails.

The draft is scheduled for April 23-25 and will be held entirely online after the spread of COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the planned live event in Las Vegas. Multiple media outlets have reported that NFL general managers are lobbying for the draft to be pushed back, but the league said last week that the event will happen as scheduled.

In a typical year, around 20 or 30 prospects would be invited to attend the draft in-person with families and friends, appearing on the red carpet beforehand and taking the stage to greet commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected. Most go in the first round -- held on a Thursday -- but some wind up being picked on Friday during Round 2 or Round 3. --Field Level Media

