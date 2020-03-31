Kings sign F Madden to entry-level deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed Northeastern star forward Tyler Madden to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The Kings acquired Madden, a third-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2018, as part of the deal for Tyler Toffoli in February. The Kings also received forward Tim Schaller, a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional pick in 2022 from Vancouver.

Madden, 20, totaled 19 goals and 18 assists in 27 games for Northeastern this year before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of postseason tournaments in March. He had 12 goals and 16 assists in 36 games for Northeastern in 2018-19. Madden, born in Deerfield Beach, Fla., also had three goals and an assist in seven games for the United States at the World Junior U-20 Championships.

He is the son of John Madden, the longtime New Jersey Devils forward who also spent time as an NHL assistant coach and AHL head coach for various teams from 2012-19. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

