Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone starts slide down inflation slope as coronavirus lockdowns weigh

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:06 IST
Euro zone starts slide down inflation slope as coronavirus lockdowns weigh

Euro zone inflation plunged this month on crashing oil prices, signalling the start of a possible deflationary spiral as government lockdowns in response to the coronavirus trigger a dramatic slowdown in economic activity.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 0.7% from 1.2% in February, Eurostat said on Tuesday, undershooting already modest expectations of 0.8%. But the headline figure, which many economists expect to slip into negative territory before mid-year as the epidemic continues to spread, is also masking opposing trends that may worry households: sharply higher food prices and plunging energy costs.

With Brent crude down by two-thirds since the start of the year on a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, energy costs, fell more than 4% compared to a year earlier. But food price inflation accelerated to 3.5% from 2.6%, extending a rise that may be aggravated by lockdown measures that could make it difficult for food products to reach the consumer.

The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that restrictions could make it difficult for seasonal workers to move around and for finished products to be shipped, putting upward pressure on food prices. But the counterweight from cheap oil and subdued activity is likely to be greater, keeping inflation well below the European Central Bank's target of almost 2%, a mark it has failed to hit for nearly a decade now.

While the ECB normally looks past fluctuations caused by energy price swings, the current crisis is unlike any it has faced. Hoping to mitigate these impacts, it has already approved emergency measures including up to 1.1 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion) worth of debt purchases this year, all in the hope of containing borrowing costs for businesses and governments.

In a likely sign of deeper inflation problems, underlying inflation also took a dip, mostly on a fall in services prices. Excluding food and energy - a measure the ECB calls core inflation and watches closely in policy decisions - prices grew 1.2% in annual terms, as expected, down from 1.3% in February.

An even narrower inflation measure excluding also alcohol and tobacco prices - which many market economists look at - slowed to 1.0% from 1.2%. Economists had expected a slowdown to 1.1%. ($1 = 0.9109 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects bail pleas of two accused in Elgar Parishad case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the temporary bail pleas of two activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad case who sought to be released from jail in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The accused - Varavara Rao 80 and Shoma Sen 60 - sough...

35 travellers to Mecca booked for flouting home-quarantine instructions

Police have registered a case against 35 people who recently returned to Pilibhit from a pilgrimage to Mecca for flouting home-quarantine instructions after two of them tested positive for coronavirus, District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava...

Philippines sees largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths, cases

The Philippines recorded on Tuesday its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections, as it ramped up testing with the arrival of thousands of kits from abroad and the opening of new laboratories.Ten more deaths took the toll...

Russia postpones smartphone software law until Jan 2021 -TASS

Russia on Tuesday pushed back legislation that would require all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with Russian software, by six months until January 1, 2021, the TASS news agency reported.The bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020