Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF freezes rankings, says positions as on March 17 to be basis for entry, seedings in future events

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:37 IST
BWF freezes rankings, says positions as on March 17 to be basis for entry, seedings in future events

The Badminton World Federation on Tuesday decided to freeze the world rankings, saying standings as on March 17 will be the basis for entry and seedings when it restarts the international calender that has been thrown haywire owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a clamour for freezing the world rankings with Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, B. Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap and H S Prannoy leading the way in expressing their concerns.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can announce it will freeze World Rankings and World Junior Rankings until further notice. The freezing of rankings will be backdated to Week 12, which is the week following the last international tournament that was played – the YONEX All England Open 2020," BWF said in a release. "The ranking lists issued on 17 March 2020 will serve as a basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments – although it is difficult to say at this stage when this may be." Shuttlers in the singles competition have to be inside top-16 of world rankings to qualify for the Olympics. The cut-off for doubles is also top-16.

The BWF had suspended all tournaments post the All England Championships until April 12 due to the pandemic. These tournaments include big-ticket events like BWF India Open (Super 500), Malaysia Open (Super 750) and the Singapore Open (Super 500), apart from the three Continental Confederation championships.

BWF said due to the current scenario the next tournaments will also be suspended. "Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the badminton community has experienced an unprecedented suspension to international tournaments from mid-march 2020 to the end of April 2020.

"At present, it is difficult to predict when the next international tournament will take place with further tournaments also expected to be suspended in May and June." PTI ATK PM PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tough for game to resume this year, says Tennis Australia chief

Tennis could lose the remainder of the 2020 season to the coronavirus pandemic, Tennis Australia TA chief executive Craig Tiley has said. The tennis season screeched to a halt in early March due to the respiratory illness, which has infecte...

Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19

Chinese electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday pledged Rs 15 crore contribution towards Indias fight against COVID-19. Of this, Xiaomi will donate Rs 10 crore to the PMs relief fund and CM Relief Funds across various states, a statement said.A...

Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, president says

Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 37-year-old man who traveled from France on March 16 and had been in isolation since, the president said on Tuesday.When I did my first coronavirus press conference, I said that it...

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the worlds fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown. Widodos administration has been heavily c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020