Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa sets deadlines for tours

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:45 IST
South Africa sets deadlines for tours

The South African team will require six weeks of preparation before embarking on any tours, Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said on Tuesday. With South Africa in official lockdown until April 16 because of COVID-19, Smith said in a video media conference that the players needed to take responsibility for maintaining their fitness while at home but would also need to work on cricket skills as a group before touring.

"We have to review the situation every week," he said, "but we estimate we would need around six weeks before any tour." South Africa are due to tour Sri Lanka in early June for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. Smith's timetable would appear to make the tour unlikely to happen. It would mean a lifting of travel bans as well as the current lockdown ending as scheduled for the tour to take place.

South Africa's next engagement is a Test and T20 tour of the West Indies, scheduled to start on July 15, which would require a return to normal activity in South Africa by the end of May. Former Test captain Smith seems set to be appointed to a permanent role.

"We are in final negotiations and hope to make an announcement next week," said acting chief executive Jacques Faul. Faul said it was impossible to estimate when normal cricket activities would resume but said CSA had budgeted for and had the capacity to pay nationally-contracted and franchise players through the 2020/21 season.

"The players will lose out on match fees and win bonuses if there is no cricket," said Faul. He said a third edition of the Mzansi Super League T20 competition was planned for November and December. The first two tournaments involved several international players. AFP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tough for game to resume this year, says Tennis Australia chief

Tennis could lose the remainder of the 2020 season to the coronavirus pandemic, Tennis Australia TA chief executive Craig Tiley has said. The tennis season screeched to a halt in early March due to the respiratory illness, which has infecte...

Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19

Chinese electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday pledged Rs 15 crore contribution towards Indias fight against COVID-19. Of this, Xiaomi will donate Rs 10 crore to the PMs relief fund and CM Relief Funds across various states, a statement said.A...

Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, president says

Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 37-year-old man who traveled from France on March 16 and had been in isolation since, the president said on Tuesday.When I did my first coronavirus press conference, I said that it...

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the worlds fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown. Widodos administration has been heavily c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020