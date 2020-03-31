Left Menu
Development News Edition

2021 Mediterranean Games postponed over coronavirus

PTI | Algiers | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:14 IST
2021 Mediterranean Games postponed over coronavirus

The 2021 Mediterranean Games have been postponed a year until 2022 as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Algeria's sports minister Sid Ali Khaldi said Tuesday. The Games were scheduled for Algeria's second city, Oran, from June 25-July 5 next year and the postponement comes after organisers postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until 2021.

"The government of Algeria and International Committee of the Mediterranean (CIJM) Games have taken a joint decision to put off the Games by one year," the minister was quoted as saying by Algeria's official news agency APS. The multi-sport event held every four years brings together athletes from 26 nations from the Mediterranean region.

The decision follows last week's announcement that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held in 2021 in a move that triggered a rescheduling of other major sports events. "The postponement of the Oran Mediterranean Games is essentially out of common concern to rearrange the timing with regard to the Olympic calendar..." as well as other concerns, the minister added.

Algeria has seen 584 COVID-19 cases to date including 35 deaths. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Government continuing talks with taxi industry on crucial matters

Government is continuing its talks with the taxi industry on crucial matters, including the possible introduction of a subsidy for the sector, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.Speaking at a media briefing held at the Govern...

In toned-down approach, U.S. proposes Venezuela transition government, sanctions relief

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a proposal for the lifting of Venezuela sanctions in exchange for creation of a power-sharing transitional government made up of members of the opposition and President Nicolas Maduros Socialist ...

China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: researchers

Chinas decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global COVID-19 pandemic, may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said Tuesday. Drastic Chinese control measures in ...

DANICS officers of Delhi govt donate 3-day salary to 'CM Relief Fund' to combat COVID-19

DANICS-cadre officers working with the Delhi government have decided to donate their three-day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to combat COVID-19. Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service DANICS Officers Association&#160; ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020