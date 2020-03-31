Left Menu
Report: Dolphins attempting to acquire No. 1 pick

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:51 IST
Armed with three picks in the first round, the Miami Dolphins are making a run at the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins are believed to be most interested in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner widely viewed as the top prospect at the position in the draft. But the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the top pick in the draft, are smitten with Burrow, who has Ohio roots and ran an offense not unlike that of second-year head coach Zac Taylor.

Miami has its own draft pick, No. 5, in addition to the 18th and 26th picks. The Dolphins received the 18th overall pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and landed the No. 26 from the Houston Texans for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Dolphins also have the 39th, 56th and 70th picks to package in a deal to move up.

With a pair of former No. 1 overall picks available in free agency -- 2011 top pick Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't re-sign 2015 top pick Jameis Winston -- the Dolphins could opt to go a number of different directions if the Bengals set the price for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft too high. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, are under contract for 2020 in Miami.

--Field Level Media

