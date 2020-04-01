Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. One suggestion is for the league to shift permanently to a schedule that starts in mid-December with the NBA Finals being played in August.

"You get to enjoy real-time summer," Lillard told reporters during a video conference on Tuesday. "Our break is into the summer and then you get to come back as summer is leaving. ... "It's been perfect for us. So, for that to change and for things to be pushed back, I'm definitely not a fan of that and I don't see many guys being a fan of that."

Lillard likes the current setup where the regular season starts in October and ends in mid-April. The postseason follows and concludes in mid-June with the NBA Finals. "I just don't see it," Lillard said. "I mean, the season starts when it starts now, then February All-Star weekend, getting toward the end of the season in April and then getting into the playoffs. You get that early-June Finals and then you get to go off into your summer."

The NBA season is currently suspended, and it remains unclear if it will be resumed or canceled. The league reportedly has looked into arena availability in July and August. The season was suspended on March 11 shortly after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Lillard told reporters he has not been tested for the coronavirus. He said he hasn't experienced any of the symptoms that would lead him to take a test. --Field Level Media

