Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:22 IST
Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. One suggestion is for the league to shift permanently to a schedule that starts in mid-December with the NBA Finals being played in August.

"You get to enjoy real-time summer," Lillard told reporters during a video conference on Tuesday. "Our break is into the summer and then you get to come back as summer is leaving. ... "It's been perfect for us. So, for that to change and for things to be pushed back, I'm definitely not a fan of that and I don't see many guys being a fan of that."

Lillard likes the current setup where the regular season starts in October and ends in mid-April. The postseason follows and concludes in mid-June with the NBA Finals. "I just don't see it," Lillard said. "I mean, the season starts when it starts now, then February All-Star weekend, getting toward the end of the season in April and then getting into the playoffs. You get that early-June Finals and then you get to go off into your summer."

The NBA season is currently suspended, and it remains unclear if it will be resumed or canceled. The league reportedly has looked into arena availability in July and August. The season was suspended on March 11 shortly after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Lillard told reporters he has not been tested for the coronavirus. He said he hasn't experienced any of the symptoms that would lead him to take a test. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Dominos Pizza appoints former Costa Coffee boss as chief httpson.ft.com2UOUW48 - Carnival loo...

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the virus, the citys Agricultural and Fisheries department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease. In ...

Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the co...

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.The district administration said the COVID-19 positive teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020