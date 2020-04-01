Kiren Rijiju appreciates Hockey India contribution to PM-CARES Fund

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appreciated Hockey India for contributing Rs 25 lakh towards PM-CARES Fund to extend their support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "I appreciate Hockey India for contributing Rs 25.00 lakh towards the #PMCaresFund showing solidarity in India's resolve to fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Earlier in the day, Hockey India pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund in a bid to join India's fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. "In these difficult times, it is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens. It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund," Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad President of Hockey India said.

The decision was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund for the nation to fight the COVID-19 crisis. The country is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)