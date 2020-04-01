Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian MotoGP rider Iannone gets 18-month doping ban

PTI | Milan | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:59 IST
Italian MotoGP rider Iannone gets 18-month doping ban

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for 18 months after testing positive for anabolic steroids, the international motorcycling federation (FIM) announced on Wednesday. Iannone, 30, tested positive in a urine sample collected at an in-competition test at the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang on November 3.

An FIM disciplinary hearing imposed a ban from December 17, 2019 to June 16, 2021. Iannone's team Aprilia said they would be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as the FIM had recognised the possibility of food contamination.

"On the one hand they recognise my innocence, because they speak of involuntary contamination, but we lost because I was sentenced," Iannone told Sky Sport Italia. "But it could have been worse, now we will immediately resort to CAS to try to get back in the saddle as soon as possible." Iannone was disqualified from the final two rounds of the 2019 season in Malaysia and Valencia, but remained 16th in the standings on 43 points, as he failed to finish both races.

"The sentence leaves us baffled by the punishment imposed on Andrea but also very satisfied," Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said in a statement. "The judges recognised Andrea's total good faith in confirming the thesis of food contamination.

"We want Andrea riding his Aprilia RS-GP, we will be at his side until the end and we will support him in his appeal." Iannone joined Aprilia last season following two years with Suzuki..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Use malaria drugs only for virus emergencies: EU agency

Anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine should only be used to treat COVID-19 in clinical trials or in case of national emergency, the European Medicine Agency warned on Wednesday. Around the world, countries are expanding ac...

Insurers fret as company bosses face coronavirus legal claims

Insurers are increasingly worried about shareholders, employees or customers bringing coronavirus-related claims against company executives and are considering excluding the virus from policies which protect the bosses, industry sources say...

Tennis-Wimbledon cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

The Wimbledon Championships scheduled to take place from June 29-July 12 have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELTC said on Wednesday. It is with great regret that the main board of...

Lockdown: Delhi police received over 1,000 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 1,000 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Wednesday after seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020