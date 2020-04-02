Left Menu
Cheers: Saints turn brewery into draft war room

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 02:47 IST
Saints head coach Sean Payton is cleared after a bout with the coronavirus, but he could be in the right place for a Corona during the NFL draft. Payton and Saints' scouting personnel, including general manager Mickey Loomis, will be housed at Dixie Brewing Company during the 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25.

The NFL has ordered teams to close their facilities. Scouting and football operations personnel are allowed to gather during the three-day draft but must do so off-site and within social distancing guidelines. No more than 10 individuals per team will be in the "war rooms," and ESPN and NFL Network will continue to cut away to live interviews with some coaches and general managers during the event. If the league convinces Payton to take the camera, he'll be at the bar. Dixie Brewing Company is owned by the Benson family, which also owns the Saints.

Some scouts are using Dixie Brewing for video conference meetings now, Payton said, adding that the team ramped up draft meetings this week. Payton said he's been cleared for six days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Dixie Brewing is 14 miles from the Saints' team facility in Metairie, La., which is where the team typically would be housed on draft weekend. --Field Level Media

